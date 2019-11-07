Craig A. Norby (1957 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Obituary
Craig A. Norby

September 18, 1957 – November 4, 2019

RACINE – Craig A. Norby, age 62, passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Craig's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 – 3:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Friday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 7, 2019
