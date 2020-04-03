Craig William Jensen

May 17, 1961 - March 29, 2020

Age 58, of Birchwood, WI, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 17, 1961 in Racine, WI to Walter and June Jensen and graduated from Racine High School. Craig lived in Racine for many years but moved up to Birchwood to be closer to the woods. He worked at Birchwood Lumber and Veneer for several years. Craig was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and loved going up to Hayward, WI with Lance and CW. The family is forever grateful to Joe & Kayla and family for all the love that they gave to Craig.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph & Erica Jensen of Elkhart, Indiana; 3 grandchildren; many cousins and special friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.