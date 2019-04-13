Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crescencio E. Carbajal.

Crescencio E. Carbajal

April 19, 1933 - April 10, 2019

RACINE - Crescencio E. Carbajal, known to most as "Chencho" or "Apa",85, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He was born in Kyle, TX on April 19, 1933 the son of the late Cirilo and Josefa (Elizondo) Carbajal.

Mr. Carbajal served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On October 29, 1955, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Blytheville, AR, he was united in marriage to Maria Guadalupe Cantu. Mr. Carbajal had been employed by the J.I. Case Co. for over 34 years retiring in November of 1991. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, and the Case 20 Year Club. He was passionate about gardening and was especially proud of the fact that he had the greenest lawn on the block. He excelled at word searches and enjoyed watching the birds in his yard. Mr. Carbajal deeply loved his family and cherished being with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Maria; their children, David (Annette) Carbajal, Diana Carbajal, all of Racine, Irma (Mark) Servais, of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Sylvia (Jason) Rugh, of Racine and grandchildren, Melissa Carbajal, Melinda (Willie) Vaughn, Timothy Olsen, Richard Carbajal, Phillip (Christina) Jardina, Julia (Emilio) Damian, Dena (Dante) Galati, Jacob Olsen, Patti Jardina (Cody Bush), Tony Jardina, Horatio Servais, and Lucas Servais, and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Samuel, and Ethan Meeks, Hailey and Damian Vaughn, Cheyenne Olsen, Jovani Amaya, Eric, Isaiah, and Liliana Carbajal, Mason Jardina, Mario, Emilio, Melanie, Santino, and Manolo Damian, Mariana Porcaro and Danae Galati, his "other daughter" Jean Carbajal. Also, his siblings, Paul (Melia) Carbajal, Ramiro Martinez, Isidro (Lydia) Carbajal, Cutberto (Linda) Carbajal, Tomasa Garcia, Aurora Carbajal, Santos (Cindy) Carbajal, Cirilo (Melody) Carbajal, Maria (Modesto) Oviedo, Jesus (Jodi) Carbajal; sister-in-law Elodia Carbajal.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Carbajal was preceded in death by his son, Mario and grandson, Christopher Eric, brothers and sisters: Fernando Carbajal, Juan Carbajal, Pedro Carbajal, Sixta Castro, Nieves Carbajal and nephew, Daniel M. Carbajal.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Monday, April 15th, with Rev. Nabil Mourannes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

We would like to thank Ascension - All Saints, especially the ICU, the Inpatient Rehabilitation Team and Aurora – St. Lukes Medical Center Cardiovascular Services. Your loving and professional care was greatly appreciated.

