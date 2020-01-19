Crispin (Chris) Garcia Jr.

1945 - 2020

Crispin (Chris) Garcia Jr. died on Thursday, January 9, at home in North Prairie, WI, surrounded by the love of family and dear friends. He was 74.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, son of Crispin Sr. and Sara (Cruz), Cris grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, where he attended Hansche Grade School, Mitchell Middle School, and Washington Park High School.

Shortly after high school in 1963, Cris entered the US Air Force and trained as a weather observer at K.I. Sawyer AFB in Marquette County, MI. He served in South Vietnam from 1966-67 where he was attached to the US Army's 1st Air Cavalry in the Central Highlands, monitoring weather at bases in An Khe and landing zones in Bong Son. In November of 1967, Cris was honorably discharged with an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, a National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service / Campaign Medals.

In 1968, Cris became a firefighter for the Racine Fire Department until a rescue injury prompted him to focus on academics. After attending both UW-Parkside and UW-Madison, he graduated with a BS degree in Meteorology in 1976.

During his college years, he started a family with the love of his life, Mary (Tollefson, Mishicot, WI). They were married in June, 1970 in Racine and had two daughters, Catherine and Jill.

Cris began his career forecasting the weather as a weekend/part-time broadcast meteorologist at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, WI in the late 1970s while awaiting assignment with the National Weather Service (NWS). After completing his NWS internship in Sioux Falls, SD in 1981, Cris transferred to the Milwaukee, WI Forecast Office at Mitchell Field. While there, he created new iterations of Owlie Skywarn, the NWS weather education/safety program mascot, and invented a new method for snowfall forecasting, entitled "Garcia Method," which is still referenced by meteorologists today. Cris, a Lead Forecaster, retired from the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan Office after 30 years of service in October, 2004.

Cris is survived by his wife Mary, his daughters, Catherine (Madison, WI) and Jill (Randal Fote, Beltsville, MD), his sister Amy (Arturo Rosales, Kenosha, WI), and his brother Tomas (Terri, Rio Rancho, NM). He is further survived by many loving family members and close friends.

Thelen Funeral Home in North Prairie, WI is assisting the family. Cris will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held later this year.