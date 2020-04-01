Curtis H. Heidke

June 5, 1957 - March 28, 2020

MT. PLEASANT - Curtis H. Heidke passed away on March 28, 2020, at home with his loving wife holding his hand after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Curtis H Heidke 62 was born June 5, 1957 to Harvey and Jean (Piehl) at Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

He grew up in the Combined Locks and Kaukauna area and graduated from Marion High School in 1975. Curt really loved spending time at his uncle's farm while growing up. The farm gave him a strong work ethic and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed nature, fishing, deer hunting, camping and hiking at Rocky Mountain Wilderness Curt enjoyed riding his Harley with Cindi. He and his best friend, Jeff, built a cabin in upper Michigan where they hunted ever year. Curt was a carpenter and builder. Over the years he worked for Jack Walters & Sons, and co-owned Unlimited Structures. He was recently employed at Midwest Reality and Development in South Milwaukee. Curt retired from there due to his health.

Curt loved and enjoyed being with his three precious daughters Elissa, Chelsie and Haley.

He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 9 years, sponsored by (Fred B.), who guided him to a life of freedom. In 2014, he met Cindi Putz and they were married May 20, 2017, in Racine, Wisconsin, and resided in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Heidke of Clintonville, WI; daughters, Elissa (Jordan) Fox of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Chelsie Heidke of Honolulu, Hawaii, Haley Heidke of the Island of Kona, Hawaii; sisters, Connie (Joe) Lettau of Combined Locks, WI, Natalie (Ron) Schwartz of Clintonville, WI; Wendy (Dennis) Damrau of Freedom, WI; Barbara (Jeff) Gollnow of Clintonville, WI; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and his devoted dog Millie.

Curt was preceded in death by his father Harvey Heidke.

A special thank you to Cindi's sisters: Roxann Dresen, Pam Lamb and Tiffany Baumstark.

Private services will be held April 3, 2020 at 4:00pm. Deacon Dyland Weather will be officiating.

Go to funeral Home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com and go to service times for link for live streaming of the service.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com