Cynthia M. Upton

July 3, 1945 - May 6, 2019

SEYMOUR, IN - Mrs. Cynthia M. Upton, 73, of Seymour, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Columbus Transitional Care. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Otto and Anna Sorensen.

Funeral services will be at Voss & Sons Funeral Service (316 N Chestnut St., Seymour, IN 47274) on Saturday, May 11 at 1 pm with Rev. Brien Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday from 12 noon until time of service.

On March 21, 1964, she married Leland D. Upton; he preceded her in death on February 4, 2001.

Cynthia is survived by her children, Kevin Upton, Daniel (Toni) Upton Sr. and Shawn Upton; 2 grandchildren, Daniel Jr. and Janet; 3 great grandchildren, Konner, Carson, & Lacey and sister, Eileen (Thomas) Stuebe.

She was preceded in death her parents; husband; sister, Nancy (Lee) Mohrbacher

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Just Friends Adult Daycare (Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey Street, Columbus, IN 47201), in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.

