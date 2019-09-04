Cynthia Y. Hiles

December 16, 1953 - August 30, 2019

Cynthia Y. Hiles (Sloan) 65, of Racine, WI, passed away on August 30th, 2019 in Eau Claire, WI.

Cindy was born on Dec. 16th, 1953 to Max L. Sloan and Phyllis Y. Rommelfanger (Reeves). Cindy was the sister to Ronald (Maggie) Sloan, and Michael J. Sloan. She graduated from the Wisconsin Academy in 1972. On May 31st, 1974 she excitedly married her Best Friend Robert L. Hiles Sr. Together they were blessed with their children: Michelle (Ken) Malec, Christine Hiles, Robert (Perise) Hiles Jr., Gary Kodrich, Brienna Stacey, Christine Kodrich, Crystal Hiles and many precious Foster children over the years. Cindy was a wonderful Grandmother to 14 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Sadly, Cindy has been preceded in Death by her Father Max L. Sloan and Beautiful Grandson Micah Hiles.

Cindy Graduated from Gateway Technical College at the top of her class in Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years up until her passing. She loved teaching the children's Sabbath school class, traveling with her family, playing piano, attending Camp Wakonda Camp meeting, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was passionate about making a difference in the lives of children. She always put God first and longs to see everyone at Jesus' 2nd coming.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Chippewa Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 919 10th Street, Altoona, WI 54720. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Chippewa Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Special Thanks to the Racine Seventh Day Adventist Church Family and Pastors for all the years of love and caring you have showed to our family.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.