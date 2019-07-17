Dale Erwin Jante

September 19, 1945 - July 12, 2019

YORKVILLE - Dale Erwin Jante passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at the age of 73 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease for over 30 years.

He was born on September 19, 1945, to Donald and Marianne Jante in Burlington, Wisconsin. Dale graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater in 1967 with a BS in Accounting. He met the love of his life, Ellen, while attending college. They were married on August 26, 1967. Dale served in the Army with the 101st Airborne division from 1968 through 1970 including a tour in Vietnam. Dale became active in Yorkville United Methodist Church where he served in many leadership roles and loved singing in the choir. He also served on the Racine County Fair Board as accountant for many years. Dale loved golf, bowling, square dancing, woodworking and landscaping, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dale spent the past 7 1/2 years residing at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. He participated in woodworking and choir during his time there, but his favorite activity was playing Sheepshead with a wonderful group of dedicated friends every Wednesday.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ellen; his beloved daughters, Kristin (Mark) Kruzicki of Green Bay, and Laurie (Scott) Henkel of Franklin; his grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Alex and Emily Kruzicki and Nathaniel & Abigail Henkel. Also, his sisters, Diane (Fred) Schaejbe and Barb Oelke, and brother-in-law Gary (Bonnie) Reichert, as well as nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Cody. We would be remiss if we didn't mention Dale's loving faith family at Yorkville United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home (especially Harmony & Ola) for their loving care and Dr. Blindauer and staff at Froedert Hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 21st at Yorkville United Methodist Church. Visitation from 2-4pm with service at 4pm. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Yorkville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Yorkville United Methodist Church or The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association are appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500