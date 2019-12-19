Dale "Papa" Mentink

October 10, 1937 - December 15, 2019

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND - Called home by the Lord on December 15, 2019, aged 82 years. Mr. Mentink was born in Racine, WI on October 10, 1937, to Mildred and Loyal Mentink.

Dale was a faithful, life-long Christian, a member of 4-H, and Future Farmers of America.

After graduating Agricultural School Dale served in the U.S. Navy. He also farmed, worked for American Motors, and ran his own furniture shop. Dale also worked for Ace Hardware and True Value.

Dale started his fire-fighting career in the U.S. Navy. Joined the Raymond Volunteer Fire Department in 1962. Certified in Firefighter One and Two. He served as Fire Marshall, Captain, Fire Investigator, Fire Inspector, First Responder, Fire Training officer, and 2nd Asst. Fire Chief for over 23 years, retiring in 2017. During his 55 years of service, Dale made many friends whom he considered his second family. He was proud of every member on the fire department for an excellent job.

He also was a member of the Racine County Fire Chiefs Assoc., a charter member and past Lieutenant of the Racine County Fire Investigator Task Force, WI State Fair Chiefs Association, Wisconsin Fire Inspector Association, Int'l IAAI and WI IAAI Chapter 25, and adult member of the Explorers post 400.

Both daughters (Annette and Paulette), son-in-law (Bill), and grandson (Alex) joined the Raymond Fire and Rescue Dept. Papa joyfully said, "We had three generations in the fire department."

Dale was proud of his family. He loved his two daughters, Annette (Mark) Polasky of Raymond; Paulette Seeley of Raymond; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Kristen (Sharakita) Sumrall and children Declan Sumrall-Polasky, Darius Sanders, Jr., Elijah Owens; Alex Polasky (Lindi George) and children Asher Polasky, Andon Collum, Alivia George, Ramsey George; Melissa Polasky (Patrick Brazelton) and children Colson; Nicholas (Christina) Seeley, and daughter Lorelai Seeley; eight step-grandchildren; thirteen step great-grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren. Step brother Earl (Coralyn) Klema; half-brother Darrel Mentink; many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife of 42 1/2 years, Sally (2004), parents and in-laws, brothers Wayne O. Mentink Sr. (2013) and Pastor Lee R. Mentink (2019), niece Cindy Mentink (1956), nephew Mark Mentink (1975), nephew Darrel Mentink Jr. (1991), son-in-law Bill Seeley (2015), sisters-in-law Eleanor Mentink (2018), Helen Mentink (1995), Judy Mentink (2010), Donna Mentink (2016), and his Border Collie buddy, "Dog" (2019).

Visitation will take place at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek) on December 19th, 2019 from 4 to 7PM and on Friday, December 20th, from 10AM until service time at 11AM, Rev Dale Reckzin officiating. Interment to follow in the shade of the old oak tree next to his wife at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Village of Raymond. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Oak Creek, WI., and to the Raymond Fire and Rescue Association.

