Dale Richard Van Swol

December 6, 1935 - December 6, 1935

Sturtevant – Dale Richard Van Swol, 83, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on Sunday, December 6, 1935.

Dale was born to the late Richard and Leona (nee: Miller) Van Swol on December 6, 1935, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Grace Friesema on October 18, 1958, at First Congregational Church in Racine.

Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the Army, he became a co-owner of Don & Dale's Standard station from 1956 to 1979. Dale then worked as a service technician at Frank Gentile Oldsmoblie GMC, retiring in June of 1996. He was a proud member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church (formally known as Franksville United Methodist). Dale served on the church's Building Committee. Dale was a part of other clubs such as the Men's Club and Enicar Stock Club. He was also a part of the Franksville Business Association. Dale enjoyed spending time at his second home, his cottage in Eagle River. While at his cottage, Dale would fish and spend time with his wife, Grace, their children, and their grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Dale loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Left to cherish Dale's memory is his loving wife of over 61 years, Grace Van Swol; sons: Glen (Diane) Van Swol and Dave (Darlene) Van Swol; granddaughters: Katelyn, Amanda, Kylee, and Sydney; sister-in-law, Jean (John) Smolko; brother-in-law, James (Anne) Friesema; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Elizabeth Friesema; grandson, Nathaniel; sister, Sherry Donaldson; and sister-in-law, Marie (John) Lindemulder.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 am with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Dale will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks memorials be made out to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association (16655 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and Danielle at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care of our beloved Dale.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405