Dan Kothe

March 1, 1964 - July 8, 2019

Dan Kothe, 55, of Kokomo, passed into eternity after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan was born March 1, 1964 in Racine, Wisconsin to Orville and Rose (Legois) Kothe. On December 18, 1993 in Kokomo he married Terri Barnett and she survives.

Dan was a machine operator at Chrysler retiring in 2018 after 30 years service. Dan started his career at the AMC plant in Kenosha Wisconsin before moving to Kokomo in 1989. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and had a special place in his heart for his donkeys, Jackson and Fritzy. His friends affectionately knew him as "Donkey Dan". He also loved his dog Jojo, his faithful friend and companion. Dan was proud to serve his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of UAW Local 685 in Kokomo.

Surviving family include his wife Terri Kothe, Kokomo; his daughter, Kaci (Zarach) Stuber; his father, Orville Kothe; brother, Andrew (Jennifer) Kothe; sister, Dawn Kothe ( Jeff Andrews "Bonz" ); step brothers, Richard (Denice) Legois and Thomas (Angela) Legois; niece, Rachel (Anthony) Knierim; nephew, Eric (Melissa) Kothe and 3 great nieces.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Richard J. Legios officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Deer Creek Cemetery in Onward, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society or 4 Precious Paws in Dan's honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com