Dan V. Wrensch (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. I have many memories of Dan from..."
    - SHEILA Osborne
  • "From the ER to RSLSR and to endless meetings at Bartlett..."
    - Mark Sorensen
  • "A bright light that will always be lit. Dan's smile was..."
    - Rosanne Repinski
  • "To the family and friends of Dan V. Wrensch I would like to..."
  • "Dan was one of the best men I have ever know. A wonderful..."
    - Jill & Dave Simanek
Service Information
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI
53551
(920)-648-2514
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lake Mills, WI
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lake Mills, WI
Obituary
Dan V. Wrensch

July 18, 1951 - June 22, 2019

Dan V. Wrensch, 67, Johnson Creek, formerly of Racine, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

He was born on July 18, 1951 in Madison, son of Vernon and Evelyn (Kleinsteiber) Wrensch.

Dan married Sharon Larkin on November 15, 1980 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973.

He had worked as a Physician's Assistant at Marshfield Medical Foundation, Racine Emergency Physicians and All Saints Medical Center in Racine.

Dan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Boy Scouts of America, and the Clarence Bean – Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67.

He enjoyed camping, canoeing, and skiing.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 39 years, Sharon; one son, Christopher Wrensch of Verona; his parents, Vernon and Evelyn Wrensch; one brother, Richard Wrensch; one sister, Sharon (David) Cwirla; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his sister-in-law, Jean Wrensch.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.

Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday until the time of services.

Burial with Military Honors will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

The family extends much appreciation for the care given to Dan by Dr. Rodriguez and his staff, the staff of Aurora Summit Oncology Department, and Angels Grace Hospice.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
