Daniel C. "Danny" Brown
RACINE - With his family by his side, Daniel C. Brown, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday June 13, 2020. Daniel was born in Racine on January 27, 1945, son of the late Daniel and Helen (nee: Ulcek) Brown.

He was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1963". On May 7th, 1966 Dan married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Blaha at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was employed for many years as a carpenter building local homes and ultimately as a millwright with Chrysler Corporation in Kenosha until his retirement in February of 2002. Dan was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. During his retirement he enjoyed bowling and golfing with his buddies. An avid card fan, Dan was always up for a game Rook, Bridge, Shaskopf, or Cribbage with his family and friends. Above all, Dan will be best remembered for his friendly smile and his jokester nature.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Marjorie Brown; his children Jeffrey (Cherrie) Brown of Sherrills Ford, NC and David (Amy) Brown of Racine along with grandchildren Madeline, Michael, Molly, Calista and Aiden; sisters Catherine (Michael) Kosterman, Claire (Daniel) Kosterman, Christine Plant, Carol Schoening and sister in-law Lucille Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick Brown, brothers-in-law Douglas Plant and Dave Schoening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Friday, June 19, 2020, 1100 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people at a time in the church with Social Distancing in effect. Unfortunately, Mass will be limited to invited family and friends only. You may also view the Mass by going to Dan's page on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com and selecting Livestream in the services/visitation option. A donation to The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave, Racine WI 53405 have been suggested in lieu of flowers or gifts.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to the Aurora Hospice staff for all of their compassionate care and support.

June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 15, 2020
Will miss you Uncle Dan!!
Donald Olstinske
Family
June 15, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Donald Olstinske
