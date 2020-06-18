Daniel C. "Danny" Brown
1945 - 2020
Daniel C. Brown "Danny"

January 27, 1945 - June 13, 2020

RACINE - With his family by his side, Daniel C. Brown, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday June 13, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Friday, June 19, 2020, 1100 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people at a time in the church with Social Distancing in effect. Unfortunately, Mass will be limited to invited family and friends only. You may also view the Mass by going to Dan's page on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com and selecting Livestream in the servicesisitation option. A donation to The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave, Racine WI 53405 have been suggested in lieu of flowers or gifts.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 15, 2020
Will miss you Uncle Dan!!
Donald Olstinske
Family
June 15, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donald Olstinske
