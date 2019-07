Daniel F. Kane

January 4, 1944 – July 7, 2019

RACINE - Daniel F. Kane, 75, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The family is planning private services for Daniel. Memorials have been suggested to Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, Racine, WI, 53405.

