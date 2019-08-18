Daniel G. Cannon

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
322 Ohio St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
322 Ohio St.
Obituary
Daniel G. Cannon

RACINE - Daniel Gerard Cannon, age 64, passed away August 15, 2019, the result of a motorcycle accident.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church, 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Please see our website or Wednesday's paper for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 18, 2019
