Daniel G. Cannon
RACINE - Daniel Gerard Cannon, age 64, passed away August 15, 2019, the result of a motorcycle accident.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church, 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Please see our website or Wednesday's paper for a full obituary.
