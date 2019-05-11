Daniel Herman Honore'

August 25,1943 – May 5,2019

Daniel H. Honore' 75 passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday May 5, 2019.

He was born August 25th, 1943 in Racine, WI to Gilbert and Gladys (Wold) Honore. He grew up in Racine and was a graduate of Washington Park HS. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the Army and served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in the Republic of Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Dan had a few jobs after he returned home but it was always his service to his country that he was most proud of.

Dan had a zest for life and a love for golf. It was those two things that brought him to Mesa, AZ where he spent his later years on the golf course and at the clubhouse surrounded by his friends at FOS Country Club. Dan also had a special affinity for his grandchildren. It was common for him to plan special trips or "surprise" one of the grandkids at a sporting event. He loved nothing more than watching his family flourish.

Dan was preceded in death by his father Gilbert and mother Gladys along with his brother Warren. He is survived by his brothers Jerry and Steven Honore, son Adam (Daphne), his daughter Sarah, his daughter Shannon (Will) and his son Shane (Cindy). He is also survived by his ten loving grandchildren, Allison, Austin, Maliyah, Maya, Leilana, Collin, Isaiah, Bryce, Avalon and Braxton along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dan will have a service of burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Dan's family would like to send a special thank you to his friends Cathy, George, Bob, Sue, Dave, Will and the rest of his FOS family. Thank you for loving our Dad and embracing him into your community. He valued your friendships and we will be forever grateful to you.