Daniel L. Koepnick

January 19, 1949 – March 21, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Lee Koepnick, age 71, passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Froedtert South Hospital – Pleasant Prairie.

Dan was born in Monroe, WI on January 19, 1949 to the late Kenneth & Gladys Koepnick. He graduated from Lutheran High School in 1967 where he was an outstanding athlete. On June 11, 1977, in United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL he was united in marriage with Linda K. (nee: Rhodus).

Dan was employed as a machinist by Twin Disc for over 38 years, retiring in 2007. With a profound faith in God, Dan & Linda were attending Racine Bible Church. Among his interests, he enjoyed traveling – especially winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL; and was a tremendous sports fan - golfing in various leagues and playing softball on several teams. Above all, Daniel will be remembered for the unconditional love he always had for his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 43 years, Linda; their children, Laura (Pamela) Koepnick; Lisa (Paul) Prochniak; Matthew (Emily) Koepnick; Sara (David) Miller; and Justin (Whittney) Koepnick; adored grandchildren, Jasmine, Joshua, Jonah, Alaina, Isaac, Sam, Quinn, Henley, Audrey, Allana, Sophia, Jack, and Riley; sister, Joyce (Mike) Swift; nieces, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded by Linda's mother, Catherine Rhodus.

Memorial services will be held once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Dan's life. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and/or visit the funeral home website for confirmed service date and time. Memorials to or to Racine Bible Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Nirav Shah and Grace Clinic at Froedtert Milwaukee, Dr. Michael Mullane and staff, and Froedtert South Hospital for the compassionate care and support given to Dan. May God bless all of you!

