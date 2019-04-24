Daniel Louis Luelloff (1971 - 2019)
  • "To the family and friends of Daniel Luelloff: Please..."
    - RK
  • "I will greatly miss dear sweet Dan. "
    - Laurie R
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
53051
(262)-251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Daniel Louis Luelloff

Found peace Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Alyerd and Beth Luelloff. Survived by his brother Michael James (Debora) Luelloff and his children Hailey and Joshua.

Daniel was loving, charming, funny and always had a smile. He had a strong personality that overcame many setbacks. He was an artist, Star Wars fan and loved to travel. His favorite place was Door County. He won gold and bronze medals in the Special Olympics.

Visitation at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME, N84W17937 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051, Saturday, April 27 from 11 AM until the time of funeral service at NOON. Private interment. Memorials are appreciated to St. Coletta of Wisconsin.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 24, 2019
