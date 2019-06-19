Daniel Louis Ruffalo

October 6, 1952 - June 16, 2019

RACINE - Daniel Louis Ruffalo, age 66, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a very short sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan was born in Racine on October 6, 1952, the son of the late Louis and Bernice (Nee: Krogh) Ruffalo.

Dan graduated from Washington Park High School and after graduation he spent a time in the Coast Guard. He started his long employment with Twin Disc and forty-seven years later was still working, until May 31st, when his illness began. He was a member of the Twin Disc "20 Year Club".

Dan was a huge Brewer and Packer fan. In his younger years he belonged to bowling, golfing, and dart leagues. He also enjoyed his trailer in Wild Rose for many years.

He will be dearly missed by his soulmate of nineteen years, Lisa Toler, and her three children, Casandra, Cody, and Jacob Toler and three granddaughters, Kissimmee, Cali, and Merci; his sister, Penny (Harold) Grant; niece, Lisa Grant; great-niece, Amanda Grant (Steve) Djurich; two great-great nephews, Mason and Blake Djurich. Also survived by aunts, Rita Krogh, Rose Biagioni of Berkeley, IL, Rose and Julie Ruffalo, all of Racine. Also leaves behind many cousins, friends, and his buddies from Evelyn's and Michigan Pub.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00pm. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

