Daniel Louis Ruffalo
October 6, 1952 - June 16, 2019
RACINE - Daniel Louis Ruffalo, age 66, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a very short sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00pm. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com