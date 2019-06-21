Daniel Louis Ruffalo (1952 - 2019)
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - Sla
  • "May your family find peace in the comfort of God and His..."
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. My warmest condolences go..."
    - Gurnell Williams
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - P G Williams
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Daniel Louis Ruffalo

October 6, 1952 - June 16, 2019

RACINE - Daniel Louis Ruffalo, age 66, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a very short sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00pm. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Please send condolences to

