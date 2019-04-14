Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel M. Worden.

Daniel M. Worden

November 9, 1950 - April 6, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Daniel M. Worden, age 68, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Racine, , son of the late Merle and Beverly (Nee: Koeshall) Worden.

Dan was a graduate of J.I. Case High School "Class of 1969". On October 18, 1991 he was united in marriage to Ann M. Johansen. He was a member of Racine Assembly of God. Dan had a great love for baseball and was a huge Milwaukee Braves/Brewers fan. A collector of sports cards, he also enjoyed gardening, antique car shows and finding treasures at rummage/estate sales. Above all he cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Ann; his children, Danielle and Andrew; loyal canine companion Bucky; sisters and brothers, Rachel (Terry) Mix, Janice Hemauer, Rachel, Paul, Tim and Ron Worden; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other extended families and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Ruth Koeshall; brother, Nathan Worden; and beloved pets, Bo and Rags.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm (Time of Reflection 6:30 pm) and Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com