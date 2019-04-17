Daniel M. Worden (1950 - 2019)
Daniel M. Worden

November 9, 1950 - April 6, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Daniel M. Worden, age 68, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm (Time of Reflection 6:30 pm) and Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 17, 2019
