Daniel P. Patzke

October 3, 1952 - February 16, 2020

RACINE – Daniel P. Patzke, 67, was born into eternal life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after receiving care at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.

Dan was born in Racine on October 3, 1952 to the late Fred W. and Virginia (nee, Robey) Patzke. He attended Concordia-Seward, Nebraska where earned his degree as a Lutheran school teacher and toured the world with the A Cappella Choir. On September 5, 1987, Dan married the former Kathryn Rowley. He will be remembered for his enduring faith, deep love of family, and his outspoken dedication to the Republican party. He worked for Milaeger's for 22 years before working as a Financial Advisor for Thrivent Financial until his retirement. In retirement, Dan returned to work part time for Milaeger's where he appreciated every moment spent on the nursery lot or in the store selling "almost real" Christmas trees. Few could match his knowledge and appreciation of plants and all things "grown" in God's creation.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Patzke; children, Megan (Joseph) Seager and Matthew (Amanda) Patzke; grandchildren, Theodore Patzke, Kenzie Patzke and Benjamin Seager. Dan is further survived by many other relatives and but shared a special bond with his cousin Linda Klepel and her entire family. He was continuously uplifted during his illness by the many close friends that stopped to visit or extended invitations for gatherings.

Funeral services for Dan will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the Church on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Froedtert and particularly Dr. Juan Figueroa and Dr. Daniel Jankins. Dan's life was further touched by the staff at the Froedtert Infusion Clinic and the nurses of the Blood Center of Wisconsin.

In keeping with Dan's wishes, memorials may be made to Racine Lutheran High School or Trinity Lutheran Church.

