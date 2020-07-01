Daniel Peter Wieczorek

December 8, 1944 - June 26, 2020

MUKWONAGO - Daniel Peter Wieczorek, 75, formally of Racine, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Dan was born to the late Leonard and Vina (nee Erickson) Wieczorek on December 8, 1944 in Racine. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1963. On June 12, 1965, Dan was united in marriage to Margaret (Peggy) Martin at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Racine.

Dan worked and retired from Printing Development Inc. in 2002. He and Peggy enjoyed 28 years at Yukon Trails Campground in Lyndon Station, WI, and made many good friends there. Dan and Peggy moved to Mukwonago three years ago. Dan loved to fish, hunt, and take trips to the casino. Above all, Dan loved his family and will be deeply missed by them.

Left to cherish Dan's memory is his loving wife, Peggy; son, Peter (Renee) Wieczorek and their sons, Isaac and Noah; daughter: Rachel Wieczorek and her sons: Drew, Ben, and Cameron Jardina; daughter, Samantha (Rob) Kwasniewicz and her children: Mason and Kennedy Kwasniewicz, and her stepson, Kobe Kwasniewicz; brother, David (Maureen) Wieczorek; sisters-in-law: Mary Morin and Beth Wiechmann; brothers-in-law: Terry Martin and Jim Martin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and one very dear friend of 70 years, Rick Bonini.

Dan is preceded in death by his in-laws: Sam and Liz Martin; brothers-in-law: Terry Morin and Fred Wiechmann; Sara Ramig; and dear friend, Jerry Berchem.

Per Dan's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Dan's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society (N19W24350 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck and Pro Health Home Hospice especially Nurse Amy for their loving care for Dan.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361