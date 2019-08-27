Daniel R. "Dan" Desotell (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel R. "Dan" Desotell.
Service Information
Hemer Funeral Service
555 West Cedar St.
Medford, WI
54451
(715)-748-2215
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hemer Funeral Service
555 West Cedar St.
Medford, WI 54451
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Dorchester, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daniel "Dan" R. Desotell

September 5, 1960 - August 20, 2019

Dan was born in Racine on September 5, 1960 to Ralph and Rosalie (Ruggaber) Desotell. After his education he began drywalling. He moved to Dorchester in 1990 and was a part of the Dorchester Fire Department.

In his spare time he enjoyed Golf Frisbee, wrenching on his Jeep and Jaguar, and hunting.

Dan is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kim; siblings, David (Mary) Desotell, Donna (Jim) DeMark, Diane Bendix, Denise (Tony) Rossi, all of Racine; brother in law - Lonnie Albro of Racine, and cousin, Joseph (Monica) DeGroot of Colby. Dan is further survived by many other family and friends.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Dorothy Albro.

A memorial mass for Dan will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Dorchester, at 5:00 PM. Visitation will take place at Hemer Funeral Home - Medford Chapel on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and then process to St. Louis Catholic Church for the service at 5:00 PM.

Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.