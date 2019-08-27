Daniel "Dan" R. Desotell

September 5, 1960 - August 20, 2019

Dan was born in Racine on September 5, 1960 to Ralph and Rosalie (Ruggaber) Desotell. After his education he began drywalling. He moved to Dorchester in 1990 and was a part of the Dorchester Fire Department.

In his spare time he enjoyed Golf Frisbee, wrenching on his Jeep and Jaguar, and hunting.

Dan is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kim; siblings, David (Mary) Desotell, Donna (Jim) DeMark, Diane Bendix, Denise (Tony) Rossi, all of Racine; brother in law - Lonnie Albro of Racine, and cousin, Joseph (Monica) DeGroot of Colby. Dan is further survived by many other family and friends.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Dorothy Albro.

A memorial mass for Dan will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Dorchester, at 5:00 PM. Visitation will take place at Hemer Funeral Home - Medford Chapel on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and then process to St. Louis Catholic Church for the service at 5:00 PM.

Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com