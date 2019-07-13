Daniel R. Omelina (1931 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Daniel R. Omelina

August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019

RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87; beloved husband of Kathleen "Kate" (nee: Stoeveken) Omelina and dear father of Colleen (Albert) Totero, Carolyn "Keka" Omelina, Marykay Omelina, Robert (Kathryn) Omelina & Susan Omelina; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Please see Sunday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 13, 2019
