Daniel R. Omelina

August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019

RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87; beloved husband of Kathleen "Kate" (nee: Stoeveken) Omelina and dear father of Colleen (Albert) Totero, Carolyn "Keka" Omelina, Marykay Omelina, Robert (Kathryn) Omelina & Susan Omelina; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Please see Sunday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com