Daniel R. Omelina (1931 - 2019)
  • "Semper Fi Uncle Danny. . You made this world a better..."
    - Laura Paul (Omelina)
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Daniel R. Omelina

August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019

RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight", or to any veteran have been suggested.

"Semper Fi"

bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Donations