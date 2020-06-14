Daniel R. Velicer
1935 - 2020
Daniel R. Velicer

August 31, 1935 - June 8, 2020

RACINE - With family at his side, Daniel Raymond Velicer, age 84, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 8, 2020, in his residence at St. Monica's Senior Living.

He was born in Racine, WI, August 31, 1935 son of the late Jacob A. and Adeline Velicer (nee: Jurish). He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On February 27, 1960 at St. Edward's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Diane L. Lupi and together they raised 3 children. Throughout most of his retirement he enjoyed living at their home on Post Lake in Elcho, WI and several years wintering in Bullhead City, AZ. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Dan is a military veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After working briefly in banking, he spent most of his career working with mainframe computers, first at Modine Manufacturing and then at J. I. Case Company from which he retired in 1991. Dan made friends wherever he went. He was a kind, generous and devoted family man. He enjoyed golf, fishing and a good game of cards. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family and close friends. He will be dearly missed. Surviving are his children, Linda (Robert) Ollerman of Ripon, Daniel J. Velicer (Deb Niesen) of Whitefish Bay, and Laura (James) Dietz of Bristol; 7 grandchildren, Sara and Emma Ollerman, Ana, Jack, and Mara Velicer, Elizabeth and Charlie Dietz; sister, Lois Shovers; nieces, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly fifty-four years, his parents in-law, Anne and Vincent Betko and his brother in-law, Alvin Shovers.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at a date that has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living or Hospice Alliance have been suggested. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Monica's Senior Living and the caregivers at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
