Daniel W. Vlach
1935 - 2020
Daniel W. Vlach

April 24, 1935 - July 21, 2020

Daniel W. Vlach, age 85, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 in Sturtevant WI, with family at his side.

Danny was born in Chicago IL on April 24, 1935 to Adolph and Margaret Vlach. He learned to hunt and fish growing up in Rib Lake WI. He also learned to farm, which fostered his lifelong passion for gardening and for tractors.

Danny proudly served his country as a Marine. After his service, he moved to Milwaukee WI and met his future wife, Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958.

Danny worked in Quality Control at Miller Brewing in Milwaukee, before being hired by S.C. Johnson in Racine WI, where he was proudly employed for over 25 years.

He was a big fan of the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Cubs. He enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, riding on his tractor, and selling Christmas trees.

Danny is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Derek Vlach; son Kurt Vlach, and daughter-in-law Heidi Vlach; son Randy Vlach, and daughter-in-law Angela Vlach; son Steve Vlach and daughter-in-law Dawn Vlach; grandchildren Amber (Joel) Jansen, Gina (Sam) Vlach-Kucera, Dan Vlach, Kyle Vlach, Adam Vlach, Vince Vlach, Ryan (Emily) Vlach, Jennah Vlach; great-grandchildren Ayden, Isabelle and Wyatt; sister Dorothy Hanke, brother Norm (Judy) Vlach, brother-n-law Larry Ziembo and brother-in-law Carl Peterson; as well as, many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Carol Peterson, sister Margie Ziembo, brother-in-law Alan Hanke and brother Jerry Vlach.

Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Our Harmony Club PO Box 457 Sturtevant WI 53177 have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
