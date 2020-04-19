Danny Ray Young

1949 - 2020

Danny, of Hudson, FL died after a long fight with kidney cancer caused by agent orange. He was born in Jackson, TN moving to Sturtevant with his family in 1956.

After graduating JI Case HS, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Udorn Thailand as a firefighter. He continued in the fire service retiring as Assistant Fire Chief from Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Kingsland GA.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Billy Gene Young. Danny is survived by his wife Linda (McLemore) Young; mother and stepfather Ruth and Elmer Hamilton; sisters DJ (Brian) Barutha, Dian Hamilton, Denise (Jim) Murray; brother Derald (Susana) Hamilton; son Danny Ray Young II, daughter Regina (Lance) Gandy; stepdaughters Jodi (Rob) Lesser, Keri Ciesielski and Lora Ciesielski. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Inurnment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fl.