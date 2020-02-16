Darlene Ann Thompson

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Obituary
Darlene Ann Thompson

MOUNT PLEASANT – Darlene A. Thompson, 75, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 for a visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 16, 2020
