Darlene Ann Thompson
MOUNT PLEASANT – Darlene A. Thompson, 75, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 for a visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com