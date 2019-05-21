Darlene D. Smith

Sept. 15, 1936 – May 18, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Darlene Dawn "Tuddie" Smith, age 82; beloved wife of William "Bill" Smith and dear mom of Debbie Honore, Scott (Cindy) Smith , Brett (Tina) Smith and Brian (Julianne) Smith; passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Darlene's life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 9:00 am (viewing 8:30 – 9:00 am) at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI) with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to "Racine Lutheran High School Football Program" have been suggested.

Please see Wednesday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

