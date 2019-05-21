Darlene D. Smith (1936 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2065 Geneva Street
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2065 Geneva Street
Racine, WI
Darlene D. Smith

Sept. 15, 1936 – May 18, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Darlene Dawn "Tuddie" Smith, age 82; beloved wife of William "Bill" Smith and dear mom of Debbie Honore, Scott (Cindy) Smith , Brett (Tina) Smith and Brian (Julianne) Smith; passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Darlene's life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 9:00 am (viewing 8:30 – 9:00 am) at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI) with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to "Racine Lutheran High School Football Program" have been suggested.

Please see Wednesday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 21, 2019
