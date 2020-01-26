Darlene Mae Markus

June 9, 1933 - January 21, 2020

RACINE - Darlene Mae Markus, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Darlene was born to Hubert and Marie (nee: Hagendorf) Boudreau on June 9, 1933, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Markus on December 16, 1950, in Racine. They were married for 55 years until Kenneth's passing in June of 2006.

Darlene enjoyed puzzles, knitting, and crochet. She had a big heart and always cared tremendously for her family. Darlene loved being around her family and cherished every moment she had with them.

Left to cherish Darlene's memory are her children: Cindy (Dennis) Painter of Tucson, AZ, Wendy (Paul) Zierk of Franksville, Todd (Char) Markus of Franksville, and Sandy (Joe) Markus of Sturtevant; grandchildren: Randall Edmonston, Cara (Mika) Beauchamp, Melissa (Kenny) Watson, Joshua Beauchamp, Evan (Chelsea) Zierk, and Blake Zierk; great-grandchildren: Jameson, Athena, Randee, and Raven; sisters: Judie (John) Darrey and Sharon Manning; along with in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Markus; son, Donald Markus; parents, Hubert Boudreau and Marie Boudreau (Stahnke); brother, Dick Boudreau; and step-father, Lester Stahnke.

Per Darlene's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sandy and Joe for their compassionate care as Darlene's caregivers. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Aurora Hospice at Home for keeping mom comfortable as well as special friends, Joe and Julie.

