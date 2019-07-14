Darrell C. Miller (1969 - 2019)
Darrell C. Miller

March 2, 1969 - July 9, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT- Darrell C. Miller, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Darrell was born in Racine on March 2, 1969 to Henry and Carol Miller. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved his two daughters immensely. He also enjoyed making his famous breakfast and cooking on the grill. Darrell enjoyed watching sports and was a Packer and Brewer fan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his daughters and making memories that they will cherish forever.

He is survived by his daughters, Madilyn and Hannah Miller, mother Carol (Earl) Falkner, father Henry (Ruth Ann) Miller, sister Dawn Miller and the mother of his girls Holli Heckel. Darrell is further survived by other close relatives and friends.

According to Darrell's wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 14, 2019
