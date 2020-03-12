Darrell L. Cater

May 9, 1936 - March 10, 2020

RACINE - Darrell Leonard Cater, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.

He was born in Chicago, IL on May 9, 1936, the son of the late Leonard and Christine (nee: Chilla) Cater. Darrell was a graduate of Wausau High School, "Class of 1954".

He proudly served in the United States Army with the German Occupation Forces in Germany from 1954 to 1956. On December 27, 1958, Darrell was united in marriage to Marie Gebhardt in Wausau, WI.

After his time in the military, Darrell worked for Kraft Foods for ten years. He then moved his family to Racine, where he worked as a Lithographer at Western Publishing for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

Darrell was a member of The Wausau Lions Club, Army Veterans Post 3929 in Wausau, The Central Wisconsin Polka Club, Valley Bummers Camping Group, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Darrell enjoyed his grandchildren, visiting with family and friends, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and yard work. He also enjoyed dancing, going out to lunch with friends, collecting guns, and spending quiet evenings reading and talking with Marie.

Surviving are his wife, Marie; daughters, Lynda Janosik and Laurie (Tad) Sarasin of Racine; grandchildren, Jeffrey Janosik, Jennifer Janosik, Timothy Pirk, Carter Sarasin and Ashley (Michael) Blayne; great granddaughters, Lexi Pirk and Evelyn Blayne; brothers, Lester (Bernie) Cater, James (Gail) Cater and a sister, Marilyn (Lyle) Champine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with military honors to follow. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Darrell will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479