Darrell Sutton

May 10, 1926 - August 14, 2019

RACINE – R. Darrell Sutton, 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Darrell was born in Newark, OH on May 10, 1926 to Earl D. and Thelma (nee, Thompson) Sutton. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. Darrell married the former Barbara "Bobbie" Eldridge, celebrating 45 years of marriage. She preceded him in death in 1995. Darrell graduated from Miami University of Ohio where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and earned his master's degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was in Sales and Marketing, working for Cincinnati Milling Machine Co. and the Ball Corporation before moving to Racine in 1969. He then worked for Modine Mfg. and Applied Power, before starting his own business as an independent Sales Representative. Darrell was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Racine for 50 years; where he has served as both a Deacon and Elder.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey (Karen) Sutton; daughter, Laurie Sutton; grandson, Robert Thieme; and his brother, Eral M. Sutton. Darrell is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Carol A. Sutton.

Funeral services for Darrell will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service.

