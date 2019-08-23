Darrell Sutton

May 10, 1926 - August 14, 2019

RACINE – R. Darrell Sutton, 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral services for Darrell will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com