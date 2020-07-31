Darrell W. Fell

Darrell W. Fell (Aka: Deed), of Burlington, passed away on July 28th, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove at the age of 90.

A celebration of Darrell's life will be held on Monday August 3rd, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). An open house visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6 PM. Darrell will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

