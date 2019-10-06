Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson
December 18, 1964 – September 27, 2019
RACINE - Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson, age 54, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Midtown Church of Christ (1704 - 13th Street). Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be in the church on Friday from 11 am – 12 noon. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com