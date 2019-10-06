Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Midtown Church of Christ
1704 - 13th Street
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Midtown Church of Christ
1704 - 13th Street
Obituary
Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson

December 18, 1964 – September 27, 2019

RACINE - Darrle (Ruffin) Dotson, age 54, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Midtown Church of Christ (1704 - 13th Street). Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be in the church on Friday from 11 am – 12 noon. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 6, 2019
