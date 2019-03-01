Darwin “Keith” Lantz September 15th, 1927 - February 26th, 2019 Darwin “Keith” Lantz, age 91 of Burlington passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2019 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Keith was born September 15th, 1927 in Kempton, MD to the late Cecil & Evelyn Lantz. After graduating high school in 1945, Keith joined the United States Army Air Corp, which became the Air Force while he was serving. In 1954 Keith married the love of his life Helen Turnmire, sharing 64 beautiful years together and they raised 2 children. Keith was a loyal member of Burlington Masonic Lodge #28, American Legion Post 20 of Waterford, and the VFW. He also enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, at their second home in Winter, WI that he often referred to as “The Shack”. Keith will be dearly missed by his loving wife Helen and their children Kevin and Gail Lantz, as well as his adoring grandchildren Trent and Catrice Vukodinovich. He will be further missed by his beloved four-legged friends Chopper and Codie. Keith was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Evelyn Lantz, his siblings William Lantz, Leora Hall, and Lois Tekley. A celebration of Keith’s life will take place on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI; on the corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W). Visitation will be from 9am to 11:15am followed by 11:30am Memorial Service. Keith will be laid to rest in the Southern WI Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at a later time. Memorials per Keith’s request are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Church of Waterford, WI. ~Well done, good and faithful servant!~
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2019