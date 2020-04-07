Daryl C. Rowlands

January 18, 1943 - April 3, 2020

Daryl C. Rowlands, 77, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Born in Racine on January 18, 1943, he was the son of Courtney and Blossom (nee Londrè) Rowlands. His early life was spent in West Racine, where he delivered flowers for his parents' flower shop, Aladdin's Flowers. On July 23, 1976, he was united in marriage to Judith Strege. They were married for 30 years before Judith's passing on November 13, 2006.

Daryl is survived by his children, Rhonda Peyton, Darren Rowlands, Holly Fox and Kristen Abegglen among many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith, son Richard J. Shulak Jr. and sister Lynne D. Murphy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Shelly and Dr. Laura Rosol, and the staff at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to LOVE INC. in Burlington.

