Daryl Edwin Kamin (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Obituary
Daryl Edwin Kamin

June 1, 1953 - May 17, 2019

RACINE - Daryl Edwin Kamin was called to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 66.

Daryl was born in Racine on June 1, 1953 to the late Edwin and Virginia (nee, Appenzeller) Kamin. He graduated from Trinity Lutheran Grade School in 1966, Racine Lutheran High School in 1970 and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater in 1975.

Daryl is survived by his brother Roger D. (Ruth) Kamin of Prior Lake, MN; nephews, Jeffrey R. (Rachel) Kamin of Minneapolis, MN, Gregory D. (Pamela) Kamin of Eden Prairie, MN and Douglas C. Kamin of Venice, CA. Daryl is further survived by six great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Daryl will be held in the Chapel of the Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, May 31, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI 53402 are deeply appreciated.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 26, 2019
