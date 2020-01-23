David A. Gedemer (1935 - 2020)
Obituary
David A. Gedemer

May 20, 1935 – January 18, 2020

RACINE – David Albert Gedemer, age 84; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine's High School, St. Lucy Catholic Church or to the have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 23, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
