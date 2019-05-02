David A. Riter

December 23, 1946 - April 25, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - David A. Riter passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

David was born on December 23, 1946, to Annie (nee Riter) Pittsley in WI. He was united in marriage to Donna C. Goforth on July 8, 1967, in Union Grove, WI.

Left to cherish David's memory is loving wife of over 50 years, Donna C. Riter; his daughter, DeAnna (Terry) Graetz; his granddaughters: Megan Graetz and Sarah (Jordan Fischer) Graetz; his mother, Annie Pittsley; as well as many other relatives and friends.

David is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Geneva Goforth; and his stepfather, Virgil Pittsley.

Private services for David were held on an earlier date. David was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361