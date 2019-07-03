David Addison Dornon

October 9, 1949 - June 30, 2019

FRANKSVILLE- David Addison Dornon, 69, passed away from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at Ascension Healthcare on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Dave was born in Elyria, Ohio on October 9, 1949 to Clair and Clara Madeline (nee: Carlson Hiller) Dornon. He graduated with a Bachelors' degree from North Central College, he then went on to Governors' State College to obtain his Masters' degree and continued on to pursue his PhD at the University of Missouri. David was employed at the Southern Wisconsin Center until his retirement.

He was a gentle and kind soul who devoted his life to caring for others. Dave spent his life teaching and molding everyone around him whether it was teaching his wife how to ride a recumbent bike or his nephew how to navigate the wilderness. He enjoyed everything life had to offer from 500-mile bicycle excursions, taking canoe trips to explore remote wilderness areas, to enjoying nights with family and friends around a roaring bonfire with a craft beer in his hand. Dave touched the lives of so many people. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone from family to a stranger on the street. In retirement Dave spent his time wintering in Florida and summering in Wisconsin. While in Wisconsin he loved to spend the days with the horses at his daughter's farm. There was never an animal that Dave wouldn't stop to pet. Dave loved all aspects of his life, but nothing as much as his wife, Nancy. They shared travel, laughter, love and tears together and he will always be in her heart. Dave will be deeply missed by many as he embarks on his final bicycle ride. The memories and lessons he has left behind will be with us forever.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Amy (Scot) Bartels, grandson Nick Bartels, sister-in-law, Ellen Furrenes and nephews and nieces; Ron (Barbara) Read, Cynthia (Mark) Miller, Anthony (Nikki) Furrenes, Timothy (Crystal) Furrenes, Annie (Brandon) Furuglyas and Katie (Jon) Small. Dave is further survived by grand nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.

A memorial service for Dave will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. A luncheon for family and friends will follow.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com