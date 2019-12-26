David B. Weiss

Guest Book
  • "Cindy and family my prayers are with you in your loss. love..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church
7605 Lakeshore Drive
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David B. Weiss

December 2, 1946 – December 19, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, David B. Weiss, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 27, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Patrick O'Loughlin officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Disabled Veterans of America have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.