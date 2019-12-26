David B. Weiss
December 2, 1946 – December 19, 2019
RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, David B. Weiss, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 27, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Rev. Patrick O'Loughlin officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Disabled Veterans of America have been suggested.
