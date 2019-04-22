Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Tiny" Baclawski.

David "Tiny" Baclawski

MOUNT PLEASANT – David 'Tiny' Baclawski, 60, passed away at Grand Prairie in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, April 19, 2019.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Vicki; his boys, Josh (Kim), Jason (Heather), Aaron (Rachel); his grandchildren, Alea, Cameron, and Avarie; and his sister, Casmira.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, April 25, 2019 for a gathering to meet with the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Please see the funeral Home's website for a full obituary and more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com