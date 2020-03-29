David Bennett

May 7, 1950 - March 25, 2020

Affectionately known as "Dude" lost a short but hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

As he wished, he died at home and in the presence and comfort of his wife Jackie, of 50 years, daughters Davina, Dee Dee, and Abbie and granddaughters Jazz, Danni, Emma, Anna, Josie and Brooke. He was truly a "Dude in his natural element."

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. Please see funeral home website for further details.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com