David Brian Daniels

January 25, 1954 - August 6, 2019

David Brian Daniels, 65, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away surrounded by his family on August 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. David was born on January 25, 1954 in Racine, WI to John and Arlene Daniels. He graduated from Case High School in 1972. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Emory University, studying business. His education, zeal, and natural talent for business blossomed into Camera World, a successful camera store in Racine. He also worked as regional sales manager for Ilford, and was Director of National Accounts for Home Depot. Drytac was his final employer, standing strong with him and his clients during his illness.

But Dave was not just about work. He was a Rotary Club President, participating in the Business Exchange in the Netherlands. He owned and piloted a private plane, organizing air shows for the public. His photography hobby brought him to professional sports arenas with the Milwaukee Bucks, and his love for traveling took him to all 50 states and across the world. His passion for family genealogy has allowed a rich family history to be documented and his knowledge of geology was deep. He also learned to pilot his sailboat across the Caribbean.

David will forever be remembered by his wife, Susan Thurman Barnett, his children Eric (Monique) Ricker, Amy (Kevin) Lynn, Melissa Grigg, Jonathan (Laura) and Carsten Daniels, Sarah (Brett) Almquist and Jon (Brittney) Barnett. Grandchildren include Audrina, Falicia, Jordan, Taylor, Caleb, A.J., Caden, Parker, Lylah, Adelynn, Elyana, Owen, Everett, Samuel and Emerson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 on Saturday, August 31st at Journey Church, 10700 75th Street, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. More information is available at Parker Funeral Home in Parker, CO.